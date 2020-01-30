|
Lamont Antonio Litman BROOKLYN, NY - Lamont Antonio Litman passed away January 20, 2020 at his Brooklyn, New York home. He was 55 years old. Gregarious, loving, and generous, L. Antonio Litman was born May 13, 1964, and as a child growing up in the incorporated town of Pringletown, attended two family churches throughout his teenage years, Mt. Pisgah AME Church of Ridgeville, SC and The House of God Church of Ridgeville, SC. He attended Berkeley County Schools and graduated from both Sandridge Elementary School in 1976 and Cross High School where he was an original member of the Class of 1982, graduating as an advance senior in 1981. He matriculated at Charleston Southern University until moving to Brooklyn in 1982. Mr. Litman would soon establish a successful career at International Registries, Inc., in New York City, where he worked for 27 years. During his years at International Registries he would dedicate his later years as CEO of the nonprofit, Virginia House of Hope, a charity committed to assisting and helping those in need. L. Antonio is predeceased by his mother Rebecca Litman, grandparents George and Dorothy Litman, and uncles and aunts L.J. Litman, Isaac Litman, Ruth Litman and Earnestine Litman Wiggins. He is survived by his brother George Jammie Litman, uncles Harry Litman and Philip Litman and many close family relatives, both in the New York area and his hometown of Pringletown. A memorial service honoring his legacy and the many lives Lamont Antonio Litman touched will be held at historic Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC, 29403 on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made to his nonprofit, Virginia House of Hope: www.vhoh.org/donatetovhh. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020