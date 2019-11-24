|
|
Lanair Sumter Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Lanair Elaine Sumter of Charleston, SC and those of her beloved mother, Ms. Iris Sumter; siblings, Mr. Gary Sumter and Ms. Veta Sumter are invited to attend her Home-Going Service 11 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Interment: Church Cemetery. No wake. Viewing will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:843-559-0341; Fax:943-559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 25, 2019