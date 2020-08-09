Lance Eliott Nilsen McClellanville, SC - Lance Eliott Nilsen, 66, of McClellanville, South Carolina, husband of Dale Cahill Nilsen, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Lance was born November 1, 1953 in Allendale, South Carolina, son of the late Stanley R. Nilsen and the late Lillian Anderson Nilsen. He retired from Pearlstine Distributors as an Area Manager and later owned and operated Viking Construction. He was an outstanding athlete; he played baseball, basketball, and football for the Moultrie Generals and enjoyed softball, golfing, and fishing. He was a member of McClellanville United Methodist Church and the Pluff Mudders Boat Club. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dale Nilsen of McClellanville, SC, daughter, Amy Nilsen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, son, Jon Nilsen (Duffy Ingle) of Mt. Pleasant, brother, Stewart Nilsen (Shirley) of Mt. Pleasant, sister, Carol Nilsen of Isle of Palms, SC, two grandchildren, Lance and Annabelle Nilsen, sister-in-law, Kathy Brunson (Charles), brother-in-law, Bill Cahill (Sharon), sister-in-law, Rosie Windham (Lynn) and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. His son, Lance Austin Nilsen, preceded him in death. Memorials may be made to McClellanville United Methodist Church, PO Box 242 McClelllanville, SC 29458. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
