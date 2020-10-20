1/1
Lane Lindsay Bonner III
Lane Lindsay Bonner, III CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Lane Lindsay Bonner, III went to his eternal rest October 12, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA. Born April 25, 1961 in Charleston, SC, Lane graduated from the Phillips Exeter Academy then earned his bachelor's degree with a double major from the University of Virginia. He then earned his master's degree from Syracuse University followed by his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. He led a successful career as a commercial real estate developer and manager in Charlottesville and was the president of HasBrouck Management at the time of his death. Lane loved the outdoors and was an expert white-water kayaker. He also enjoyed mountain biking and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved sons. He is survived by those sons Lane Lindsay Bonner IV and Jon William Bonner. He is also survived by his wife of 25 years Beth Kreisa Bonner as well as his mother Elaine Bonner (Gene Kizer) and siblings Catherine Bonner Johnson (Bobby), Elizabeth Bonner Colwell (John), and David Rives Bonner (Cheri). He was preceded in death by his father Lane Lindsay Bonner, Jr. Arrangements were private. Since Lane volunteered for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville (919 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903), donations in his memory would be welcome. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 19, 2020
Our prayers and condolences go out to the Lane Bonner family. We are saddened to hear of Lane's passing. Peace be with the family.
Allen and Angela Saunders
October 18, 2020
October 17, 2020
We send our love and condolences to all the Bonner family.
Rick and Tricia Crout
October 17, 2020
I'm so sad to see you go Lane. Rest in peace.
Kelly Lindauer
October 17, 2020
So sad. Lane was the ultimate professional.
Hiltrud J McInturff
October 16, 2020
So sorry thought s. And prayers to your family
Richard Cromwell
October 16, 2020
REST IN PEACE LANE ! IT WAS A PLEASURE KNOWING YOU.
KENNY MILLS
October 16, 2020
Great Fiji who will be missed by his brothers. Perge!
Rick Swift
October 16, 2020
We both will miss you greatly.
Becky Kerns & Charles Bruce
October 16, 2020
I am so sorry.
Frances Lee-vandell
October 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences! Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Kathy & Johnny Scurry
