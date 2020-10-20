Lane Lindsay Bonner, III CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Lane Lindsay Bonner, III went to his eternal rest October 12, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA. Born April 25, 1961 in Charleston, SC, Lane graduated from the Phillips Exeter Academy then earned his bachelor's degree with a double major from the University of Virginia. He then earned his master's degree from Syracuse University followed by his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. He led a successful career as a commercial real estate developer and manager in Charlottesville and was the president of HasBrouck Management at the time of his death. Lane loved the outdoors and was an expert white-water kayaker. He also enjoyed mountain biking and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved sons. He is survived by those sons Lane Lindsay Bonner IV and Jon William Bonner. He is also survived by his wife of 25 years Beth Kreisa Bonner as well as his mother Elaine Bonner (Gene Kizer) and siblings Catherine Bonner Johnson (Bobby), Elizabeth Bonner Colwell (John), and David Rives Bonner (Cheri). He was preceded in death by his father Lane Lindsay Bonner, Jr. Arrangements were private. Since Lane volunteered for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville (919 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903), donations in his memory would be welcome. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston