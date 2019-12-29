|
Larry Allen Westbury, Sr., 85, of Summerville, husband of Betty Blackie Westbury, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Roper Hospital, Charleston. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road, Summerville. Interment will be at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, SC 29483. Mr. Westbury was born November 15, 1934 in Branchville, SC, son of the late Willie W. Westbury and Emma Hazel Byrd Westbury. He was a member of the James Island Chapter #284 Order of Eastern Star; the St. Andrews Masonic Lodge #367 AFM and Boone Hill United Methodist Church, Summerville. Survivors include his wife, Betty; son: Ronnie Wayne Westbury (Susan) of Summerville, daughter-in-law: Sherri Westbury Murdaugh of Givhans; granddaughters: Sydney Westbury Cotton (Mark) of Summerville, Celia Westbury Mortimer (Christopher) of Summerville, Jenna Westbury Gainey (Jonathan) of Moncks Corner and one great-grandson: Stryker Westbury Mortimer; and one sister: Patricia W. Orvin of Bonneau. He was predeceased by his son: Larry Allen Westbury, Jr.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019