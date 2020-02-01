Home

The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
(843) 225-7800
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
2416 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
2416 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC
Larry Donnell Brown Obituary
Mr. Larry Donnell Brown Summerville, SC. - The relatives and friends of Mr. Larry Donnell Brown, 67 of Summerville, SC., and those of his wife Mrs. Valreatha Hall Brown, his children; Katrina (Bruce)Taylor, Larry D. Brown, Jr., Dana (Michael) Perry, Quinyanna Brown, Megan Brown, Morgan Brown, his grandchildren; Lawrence Gaillard III, Larell Brown, Latrice Brown, brother, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC . Interment: Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Brown will repose at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Public viewing will be held on (TODAY) Sunday from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
