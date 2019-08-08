Larry J. Ford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry J. Ford.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry J. Ford Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Larry Jerome Ford are invited to attend his funeral service 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. Interment will follow at Grahamville Cemetery in Ridgeland, SC. Viewing for Mr. Ford is Saturday 9:00 am until the hour of service. He is survived by his brother, Mr. Thomas Ford; sister, Mrs. Rosa F. Britt (James); nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his Calvary church family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.