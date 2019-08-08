Larry J. Ford Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Larry Jerome Ford are invited to attend his funeral service 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. Interment will follow at Grahamville Cemetery in Ridgeland, SC. Viewing for Mr. Ford is Saturday 9:00 am until the hour of service. He is survived by his brother, Mr. Thomas Ford; sister, Mrs. Rosa F. Britt (James); nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his Calvary church family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019