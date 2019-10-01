Larry James Conner (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
French Huguenot Church
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Larry James Conner LEXINGTON, SC - Larry James Conner, 69, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Born December 16, 1949 in Waycross, GA, he was the son of the late James Thomas Conner and Irrie Faye Jordan Conner. An Air Force veteran, Larry worked in aircraft maintenance. He went to work at the Naval shipyard in Charleston, SC as a machinist. Larry loved his family and will always be remembered as a hard worker and for his sense of humor. Survivors include daughters Jennifer Milligan and Laura Stone; 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Wayne and Travis Conner, sister Janet Conner, along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St, Charleston, SC on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
