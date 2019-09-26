Larry Jenkins, Sr. LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Larry Jenkins, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 AM in New Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1945 Liberia Rd, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Rev. Zackary R. Williams, Pastor; Interment will follow in the church cemetery on Boyscout Rd. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Friday. Mr. Jenkins will lie in state at the church 10AM Saturday until the hour of service. Mr. Jenkins leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Deborah Jenkins; children, Antuan Jenkins, Jamel Jenkins, Larry Jenkins, Jr., Joshua Jenkins, DoQuoi Green and Sheleta Wright; mother, Mrs. Charlotte Jenkins; siblings, Clifford Jenkins, Charlean Walker, Frederick Jenkins and Carolyn Johnson; five grandchildren, four aunts, one uncle and host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019