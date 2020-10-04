Larry Jerome Simmons EDISTO ISLAND - Larry Jerome Simmons, 60, of Edisto Island, SC, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A Walk Through Viewing will be held on TODAY, Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Calvary AME Church Cemetery, 8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto Island, SC. He is survived by his mother, Elouise W. Simmons, his children, Kartel Brown (Tiffany), Beverly Richardson, Shana Meggett, Aquila Simmons and Larry Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
