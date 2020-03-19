|
Larry Joe Saunders, Sr. Aiken, SC - Mr. Larry Joe Saunders, Sr., 85, of Powell Pond Road, Aiken, SC passed away March 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Saunders was born August 15, 1934 in Scotia, SC, son of Joseph W. and Nadine Mason Saunders. He retired after a career with both Piedmont Insurance and United Insurance. He served on the Board of Trustees of Lebanon Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Mr. Saunders is a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife, Peggie English Rogers Saunders of the home; son, Lieutenant Colonel Larry Joe Saunders, Jr. (Amie) of Lexington, SC; and daughters, Katie Saunders of Aiken, SC, Diane Ginn of Cowpens, SC, Kathy Almers of Summerville, SC, Connie Burbage (Butch) of Summerville, SC, Cindy Feagin (Dale) of Summerville, SC, Janet Lisenby (Gene) of Summerville, SC, and Elizabeth Rogers of Aiken, SC. He was predeceased by a stepson, Kenneth Lee Rogers. He is also survived by his sister, Dawn Saunders Cole of Lexington, SC and brother Alex Saunders, (Debbie) of Hampton, SC, nephews, Commander (Ret.) J. Michael Cole (Elizabeth) of Charleston, SC, Scott Saunders (Shelby) of Blythewood, SC, and niece, Kellie Gibson (Chad) of Hampton, SC, as well 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Special recognition should be given to his family members who assisted with his care during his recent declining health: Katie Saunders, Elizabeth Rogers, Shannon Blackmon, Brooklyn Blackmon, and Bradley Blackmon. Funeral services will be at 3:00PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton, SC and will be officiated by Pastor Tim Hodge, with burial to follow at Lebanon Methodist Church Cemetery in Scotia, SC. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 beginning at 1:30PM prior to services at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family requests that memorials be made to the Lebanon Church Cemetery Association, c/o Wise Batten Inc., P O Box 445, Estill, SC 29218.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020