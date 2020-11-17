Larry Jordan O'Neill Summerville - Larry Jordan O'Neill, 84, of Summerville, husband of Carol Louise O'Neill, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Heart Association
. Larry was born on September 2, 1936 in San Antonia, TX, son of the late John Jerome and Eva Maude O'Neill. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He served in the US Marine Corps for three years and then retired from the US Airforce after 17 years. He also retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed Fishing, bluegrass music and woodworking. Survivors in addition to his wife Carol are: two children: Michael John O'Neill (Sherry) of Summerville and Lori Gay Myers of Summerville; five grandchildren: Craig Meinhardt (Jessica) of Maryland, Eric Meinhardt (Kim) of Clearlake, FL, Nathaniel O'Neill (Jody) of Piedmont, SC, Tiana Myers of N. Charleston, and Jonathon Figueroa of N. Charleston; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his first wife Loubie Mae O'Neill and parents he is predeceased by two siblings: John Young and Evelyn Shirer. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
