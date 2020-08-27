Larry Pugh Savannah, Ga - Mr. Larry Andrew Pugh entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020 in Savannah, GA. Mr. Pugh is the loving father of Larry Lewis, Terronce Pugh (Naimah Eaton); the grandfather of Bianca Pugh, Terronce Pugh II, Lamont Lewis, Terronce Myers, Benjamin Myers, James Benton, great-grandfather of Zuri Yarborough, the brother of Diane Green, Willie (Deborah) Pugh. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel,Interment will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 11AM at the Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, South Carolina. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. 29405 Telephone: (843)554-2117; Fax:(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston