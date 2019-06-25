Larry Smith PIKEVILLE, NC - Larry Randal Smith, 71, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully Monday at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2 pm at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church (610 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Pikeville, NC). The Reverends Charles L. Taylor and Liz Hounshell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. He is survived by his daughters, Christy Smith Benton and husband, Craig of Pikeville, Jessica Jordan Smith of Florence, SC, and a step-daughter, Ramona Lynn Leviner of Florence, SC; step-son, Ronnie Leviner and wife, Ronni of Summerville, SC; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was a native of Florence County, SC. He was a retired Master Barber and recently retired from "Thomas Barber Shop" in Mt. Pleasant, SC. He loved his church, Charleston Assembly of God. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Smith, his daughter, Pamela Renee Smith, and by his parents, Idell Delphia Smith and Cleo Leonard Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123) or Charleston First Assembly (2957 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29414). Arrangements with Evergreen Funeral Home, Cemetery & Cremation, Goldsboro, NC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019