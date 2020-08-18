Larry Verel Powell Summerville - Larry Verel Powell, 68, of Summerville, husband of the late Sharon G. Powell passed away on August 16, 2020, surrounded by his family and close friends. Larry was born on February 5, 1952, in Charleston, SC, the son of the late C.V. Powell and Mamie Bailey Powell. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Sharon, of over 30 years as well as his sister, Patricia P. Singletary. He graduated from North Charleston High School in 1970 and the MUSC College of Pharmacy. He was a trusted and well-loved pharmacist for over 30 years. Larry loved his family and his friends will all of his heart. And, he loved Alabama football maybe more! Survivors are one daughter, Mikki Hogg; two grandchildren, Ashley Harvey Lange (David) and Trey Harvey (Ashley); eight great-grandchildren, James, Nathan, Payton, Lucas, Emory, Briella Lange and Mikayla and Ava Harvey; one sister, Faye P. Winter; two nieces, Susan White and Laurie Lamar; two great-nephews and two great-nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 or www.bigoak.org
. Larry wanted us to celebrate his life and legacy so you are invited to attend. The event will be held at King's Grant Clubhouse, on August 28, 2020, from 6pm to 9pm. Please RSVP in advance at the following link, http://evite.me/K3Q6J4qBK7
. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040.
