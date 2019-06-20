Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Larry Williams N. Charleston - Mr. Larry Williams, 65, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Larry Williams are invited to attend his Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Lisa Legare; brother, Lorry Williams; friend, Mattie Hicks; and a host of other relatives, friends and coworkers. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019
