Lasonya Polite Monks Corner - Lasonya Y. Polite passed away on Sept 3, 2020. Her relatives and those of her parents, Roosevelt Huff, Jr. and Mrs. Bessie A. Polite, children, Marcus Polite and Roosevelt Huff, III-Polite, sibling, Alfreda Polite-Burkley (Kenneth), grandson, Ashan C. Huff-Polite, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside services on Friday, Sept 11, 2020, 11:00 AM in Poplar Hill Christian Church Cemetery, Cross, SC. There will be a walk through on Thurs. evening, Sept 10, 2020, 5:00 - 7:00 in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest in Poplar Hill Church Cemetery. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
