Laura Bell Jones Ravenel, SC - Laura Bell Singleton Jones, 88, of Ravenel, SC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward Jones, Sr.. Laura was born on October 28, 1932, the last surviving child of the late Arthur Singleton and Mamie Jacobs Singleton. Her surviving family include, six children; Mamie L. (Calvin) Templeton of Spartanburg, SC; Alberta (Rev. Walter) Middleton of Charleston, SC; Laura C. Middleton of Ravenel, SC; Heyward C. (Laura) Jones, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL; Edna M. (William) Johnson of Alexandria, VA; and Paula M. Jones of Ravenel, SC. Also, surviving are 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing for Mrs. Jones will be held this evening, Saturday, July 4, 2020, 4pm until 7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. The Graveside Service will be held 11am, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Mark AME Church, 5672 Salters Hill Road, Ravenel, SC 29470. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
