Laura Garrett Huger, SC - Mrs. Laura C. Garrett entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Residence: 227 Spells Lane, Huger, SC 29450. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Laura C. Garrett are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 11:00 AM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Wesley AME Church Cemetery. Mrs. Garrett is survived by her children: Dorothy G. Pinckney (Kenny), Hanna Garrett (William), and Carol Garrett (Kenneth); siblings: Mary Murray, Nancy Phyall, and Florett Green; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isiah Garrett; mother, Effine Levine; and brother, Paul Levine. Viewing for Mrs. Garrett will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020