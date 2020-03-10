|
|
Laura Jean Hanson Campbell Isle of Palms - Laura Jean Hanson Campbell, 67, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wife of William H. Campbell passed away of lung cancer on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Laura was born May 9, 1952 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, daughter of the late Graham Hanson and the late Jessie Stewart Hanson. She was President of The Women's Shows, a production of Southern Shows, Inc. Charlotte NC. She is survived by her husband, William H. Campbell of Isle of Palms, SC; son, Robert Alexander Campbell of Miami Beach, FL; brother, David Hanson of Fearrington, NC; two sisters, Elizabeth McCullough of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Judy McLeod of Fort Francis, Manitoba, Canada; sister-in-law, Katie Campbell, daughter-in-law, Molly Jane Campbell and one granddaughter, Sloane Cecile Campbell. Laura was a BFA graduate of York University, Toronto. She began her consumer show career at the Canadian National Sportsman's Shows in Toronto and later moved to the States with her husband and launched seventeen Women's Shows ranging from Detroit to Miami. Laura was beautiful, with an infectious smile that brought light to an entire room. She loved her career, her colleagues, her friends and was so proud of her wonderful son, Rob. She and Bill had an amazing partnership of over forty-five years. She will be remembered for her talent, passion, caring, and generosity. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Contributions can be sent to the Laura Campbell Scholarship Fund at UNC-Charlotte: Advancement Office, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020