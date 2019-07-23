Laura Kersting Summerville - Laura A. Kersting of Summerville, SC, died peacefully in the comfort of her home with family at her side, on July 20, 2019, joining Jack, her husband of 64 years, in Heaven. The visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, on Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, kindly make memorial donations to Dorchester Paws at 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Laura was born in St Louis, MO, on July 1, 1933, to the late John James Woods and the late Loretto Hamill Woods. Laura was a talented artist and avid reader. Laura was married to John J. "Jack" Kersting, November 27, 1954, and had six children. Laura served as organist at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. The family moved to Summerville, SC, in 1970, and in 1982, she and her husband established what is now Mr. K's Piggly Wiggly. Laura was known to her family as a creative gift giver with a fun mischievous sense of humor. She was a meticulous gardener and a compassionate animal lover. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. Laura is survived by her children, John J. Kersting, Jr. (Barbara), Mary R. Daiber, Erin S. Clapp (John), James K. Kersting (Missy), Lois K. Davis (Jerry) and Leigh Ellen Kuziak; thirteen grandchildren, Ellen, Kate, Sara, Ryan, Alex, Abby, Sophie, Jack, Lucy, Shane, Johnathan, Laura Leigh, and Chloe; ten greatgrandchildren; brother, Patrick Woods; and twin sister, Catherine Wheat. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, MSGT Daniel C. Daiber; and brother, John J. Woods. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019