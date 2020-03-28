|
Laura Ross Izlar CHARLESTON - June 14, 1931 - March 15, 2020 Laura, also known as LaLa, or Mom, passed naturally and peacefully after 88 years of life. She and her 4 siblings were raised at the Thornwell Home for Children after the loss of their mother, Thelma, and the illness of their father,Samuel Hillhouse. Laura received an associate's degree in medical transcription at Lees McRae college in North Carolina. She was a transcriptionist before and after raising 3 children. Teaching children and caring for the elderly were her favorite endeavors. Laura taught Sunday school, bible school, and girl scouts at James Island Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the French Huguenot Church of Charleston later on, and volunteered for Hospice. Laura remained close to her brothers; Ben, Murray, and Ott Hillhouse. (now deceased). She was particularly close to her sister, Juanita Vaughan, and her husband, Joe Vaughan. They provided a strong faith based influence to her, throughout her life Laura was preceded in death by 2 of her children, Rick Ross (13), and Elaine Ross (41). She was married to Richard H. Ross and then Tom Izlar, both deceased. Laura is survived by: her sister, Juanita Vaughan, brother-in-law, Joe Vaughan, daughter, Connie Ross, sil, Brad Ashworth, granddaughters; Ross Mills, Clare Mills, and former sil, Chris Mills. She had many nieces, nephews, and step-children, step-grandchildren. Thanks go to The Palmettos of Charleston assisted living, and to The Palmetto Cremation Society for their care and professionalism. A Memorial will be held when the Covid19 pandemic subsides. Donations may be sent to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, S. C., 29325. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020