Laura Wallace Wando, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday May 28, 2020. Mrs. Laura Wallace: Residence : Jack Primus Community of Wando SC 29492. Mrs. Wallace is the widow of, Mr. Andrew Wallace; sister of, Mrs. Geneva Smith. Mrs. Wallace was a Garment Worker, she was 98 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangement will be announced by W.M Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home, Inc. 4129 Highway 17 N. Awendaw, SC 29429. (843) 881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.