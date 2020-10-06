1/1
Lauren Mills
1984 - 2020
Lauren Mills Charleston - Lauren Katheryn Mills, age 36, of Charleston, S.C., went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on February 14, 1984, Lauren was the daughter of Archie and Kathy Mills. She was full of life, love, and laughter. As a valentine baby, she had a sweet soul, always caring and nurturing others and animals. She adored her rescue dogs, Milo and Winnie. She is survived by her mother, "Kaki", her sister, Jenny Alderman, along with her nephews, Dylan and Jack Alderman. Her family and friends take comfort in knowing that she is in the arms of her beloved daddy whom she so adored. Due to Covid, a private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you please be kind to one another, reaching out to a friend or relative, and letting them know how much they mean to you. Arrangements are being handled by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
