|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Edward "Larry" Polutta.
|
|
|
|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
|
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Essex Village Church of Christ
Laurence "Larry" Edward Polutta Charleston - Laurence "Larry" Edward Polutta, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Martha "Janie" Jane Gregory Polutta experienced his full rebirth Wednesday, September 18, 2019, on his 84th birthday. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Essex Village church of Christ, 736 Savage Road at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel (3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Larry was born September 18, 1935, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Mathew Joseph Polutta, Sr. and Winifred Cox Polutta. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Germany and went on to work in the Chemical Department for Westvaco for 43 years. Larry's first loves were his God and his family. His second love was golf. After discovering the game at age 28, he spent as much time as possible at Charleston Municipal Golf Course, where he developed deep and lasting friendships - and played a little golf. (Like, 6 days a week golf once he retired.) He served as a deacon for many years for Essex Village, especially in World Bible School correspondence courses. Larry was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. He also kinda pulled for the Gamecocks. Larry fancied himself a wordsmith, enjoying crossword puzzles and thousands of games of Scrabble. He taught his children (as did his wife) to use ONLY correct grammar. Always. No exceptions without swift (gentle) correction. Larry loved playing cards, including bridge and gin rummy. Most of all, Larry was the rock for Janie's projects and excursions, of which there were many. Larry is survived by his son, Michael Laurence Polutta (Natalie) of Atlanta, GA; two daughters: Melissa Polutta Altman (Ronald) of Cary, NC, and Melanie Kae Polutta of Centreville, VA; five grandchildren: Lauren Michele Rottier (Luke), Rachel Lyn Polutta, Ronald Wayne "Trace" Altman, III (Renae), Andrew Joseph "Drew" Altman (Conner), and Jackson William Altman; three great-grandchildren: Emmalyn Jane Altman, Solomon Graye Altman, and Adelaide Lea Altman; four brothers: Mathew Joseph "MJ" Polutta, Jr., Clarence "Pete" Marcus Polutta, Theodore "Teddy" Francis Polutta, David Henry Polutta, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Yolonda Houton. Many folks helped Dad after Janie passed, none more than his sister-in-law, Doris Akers. The family wishes to publicly express their deepest gratitude to Doris for her love and dedication to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Palmetto Bible Camp in Larry's name. Larry served beside Janie, in the kitchen at PBC for more years than he wanted. www.pbc.camp A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|