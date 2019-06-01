Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Laurence Hunter Raney M.D. Obituary
Laurence Hunter Raney, M.D. Isle of Palms - Laurence Hunter Raney, M.D., retired assistant professor at MUSC, Isle of Palms, South Carolina, beloved husband for 36 years to Geraldine Sorrentino Raney passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2019. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Services are private. To see the full obituary, photos and to leave memorial messages for the family, please visit our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 2, 2019
