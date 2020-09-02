1/1
Laurence Sexton
Laurence Sexton Charleston - Laurence "Larry" Sexton, longtime Charleston resident and owner of the Charleston Bees and Honey Company, passed into his Savior's arms on September 1, 2020, after a 5-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Private burial will take place at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Larry was born on April 15, 1937 in Melrose, Massachusetts, the middle son of Jesse Frances Rush and Robert Bond Sexton. Married to the absolute love of his life, Mary Ann Marshall, the pair enjoyed many wonderful years together filled with laugher, travel and the love they had for each other. He was a man of many talents; he once shared with his only granddaughter, Hannah King, that if they both stared at the clouds hard enough and really believed, they could make them move. Larry was a veteran of the US Navy. He served for 20 years and retired in 1972. After his military career, Larry worked as a Real Estate Appraiser for a number of years. His true passion, however, was beekeeping. Through his beekeeping business, Larry made many connections and worked hard to share his trade with others. He was a past member of the Charleston Area Beekeepers Association, worked with the Clemson University Agricultural Co-op Extension program, taught beekeeping classes at Jenkins Orphanage and removed countless wild bee hives from many old Charleston buildings. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Marshall of Charleston, SC; his only daughter, Bonnie Sexton King of Jacksonville, FL; his granddaughter, Hannah Tatiana Sexton King of Jacksonville, FL; his youngest brother, Andrew Sexton of Falmouth, MA; nieces, Sara Widenhouse of Ashville, NC and Molly Sexton of Newport, RI; his dearest friend, Albert Brown of Charleston, SC, who lovingly referred to him as "Dad". Larry was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Robert Sexton of Newport, RI. Please omit flowers and consider a donation in Larry's memory to an animal charity of your choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc., (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
