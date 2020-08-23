Lauretta Gloria Grant Wadamalaw Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lauretta Gloria Grant are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 6550 Dolly Road, Wadamalaw Island, SC. A public viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. She is survived by her devoted husband, Benjamin Grant; children, Benjamin Keith Grant and Latoya Nicole Grant; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two foster children, Rakeema Glen and Lena Arrington; one god-daughter, Nadine LaTanya Butler; ten siblings, George Johnson, Jr. (Margie), Cyrus Johnson (Patricia), Geraldine Bond (Charles), Thomas Johnson, Alfredia Jackson (Billy), Vernell "Doris" Richardson (Jerome), Lonnie Johnson (Francine), Jerome Johnson (Brenda), Robert Johnson (Karen); two brothers-in-law, Douglas Brown (Martha) and Saul Grant (Patricia); a special niece, Terrilynn Durham; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
