Lauretta Gordon Drummond CHARLESTON - Lauretta Gordon Drummond was born in Charleston, South Carolina on August 18, 1943 and transitioned on October 28, 2019 at Roper St. Francis Healthcare Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. Lauretta was the third child of the late Clarence J. Gordon and Flossie White Gordon. She was predeceased in death by her brother Carroll B. Gordon and is survived by her sister, Cecelia Gordon Rogers (Jimmie). Lauretta graduated from Burke High School in 1961 and earned the associate degree in business from the Lewis College of Business in Detroit, Michigan. Her funeral arrangements will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 12:00 P.M. at Ebenezer A.M.E Church located on 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019