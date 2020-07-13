1/1
Lavenia Elizabeth Turner
Lavenia Elizabeth Turner CHARLESTON - Mrs. Lavenia Elizabeth Turner, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walk-through viewing will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lavenia is survived by her loving brother, William Scott; devoted niece, Lavenia E. Palmer; niece, Michelle Mikell; nephews: Darrly Scott (Johanna), Joseph Scott and Raymond Scott; niece, Cynthia Scott and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter and Evelyn Scott, and siblings: Albertha Jackson, Edward Scott, Sarah Scott, Melvin Scott and Margaret Mikell. Family and friends may visit at 136 Gordon St., Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
