Laverne Maxine Gadsden Goose Creek - Laverne Maxine Gadsden, 56, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020. Her Private Funeral Service will be held in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Private Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Laverne was born April 28, 1964 in New York, New York, daughter of the late James Gadsden and Helen Manigault Gadsden. She was a 1982 graduate of Wando High School and a Retail Associate at Wal-Mart. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Laverne was a kind and loving person, who enjoyed being around family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was an amazing mother who would do anything for her children. She is survived by her children, Ashley Bennett (Devante) of North Charleston, SC and Alex Dingle of Goose Creek, SC; brothers, Tyrone Gadsden of Summerville, SC, Harold Manigault of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Bernard Manigault (Anglia) of Huger, SC, Leonard Manigault (Sharon) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, James Gadsden, Jr. of Charleston, SC and Nathaniel Gadsden of Summerville, SC and sisters, Rose Marie Mazyck (Michael) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Sandra Gadsden of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
