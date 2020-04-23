|
Laverne "Peggy" Reeves Hanahan - Laverne "Peggy" Harbeson Reeves, 93, of Hanahan, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Peggy was born October 9, 1926, in St. George, SC, to the late Leon and Angie Harbeson. She was a longtime member of Foster Creek (Ferndale) Baptist Church in Hanahan. She liked to fish at Camp Holly on the Edisto River and spend time with her family. She was the "Beloved" Aunt Peggy to many nieces and nephews. She is survived by 2 daughters, Sharon McGrogan (Dan) and Jonette Hegwood (Rick), 4 grandchildren, Daniel McGrogan (Vanessa), Dawn McGrogan, Ricky Hegwood (Eva) and Ian Hegwood, and 5 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kylie, Joseph, Baywren and Daxton. She is predeceased by her husband, John W. Reeves, and a daughter, Nancy Dodson (Jerry). A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020