Laverne Simmons N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Laverne Simmons are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 10:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. John's Reformed Episcopal Church, 91 Anson Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Ms. Simmons is survived by her children, Tamara (Anthony) McNeil of Charlotte, North Carolina, Chymika (Leroy, Jr.) Allen-Green of Charleston, South Carolina, Larry (Selina) Simmons of Charleston, South Carolina, LaShelle Simmons-White of Lithonia, Georgia and Kimberly (Troy) Edmonds of Pennsylvania; siblings, Clarence Brown of Charleston, South Carolina, Janice (Bernard) Dais of Charleston, South Carolina and Vera (Milton) Taylor of Tennessee; sister-in-love, Geneva McCauley of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; eleven grandchildren; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; cousins; special friends, Betty Smalls, Lillian Brown and Catherine Backman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020