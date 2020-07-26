Laverne White MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Ms. Laverne White, those of her parents, the late Harold and Catherine Manigault White, Sr., her siblings, John E. Manigault, Harold (dearest friend Shirley) White, Jr., Elijah (Mary) White, Sr., Mary (Howard) Charles, Sr., Kathleen (Thomas) Johnson, Clarence (Tracey) White, Sr., Joseph Whitfield and the late Ruth Manigault, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a private family grave side service. For options to attend virtually please send requests to hugerconea@gmail.com or 843-901-6979. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
