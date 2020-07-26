1/1
Laverne White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laverne White MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Ms. Laverne White, those of her parents, the late Harold and Catherine Manigault White, Sr., her siblings, John E. Manigault, Harold (dearest friend Shirley) White, Jr., Elijah (Mary) White, Sr., Mary (Howard) Charles, Sr., Kathleen (Thomas) Johnson, Clarence (Tracey) White, Sr., Joseph Whitfield and the late Ruth Manigault, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a private family grave side service. For options to attend virtually please send requests to hugerconea@gmail.com or 843-901-6979. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved