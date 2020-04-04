Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
425 Gahagan Road
Summerville, SC
View Map
Lavinia Dantzler


1952 - 2020
Lavinia Dantzler Obituary
Lavinia Dantzler Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lavinia M. Dantzler are invited to attend her Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 425 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Dantzler is survived by her beloved son, Katima Jamal Bennett; four sisters, Carolyn (Leroy) Simmons, Joyce Johnson, Minister Lisa (Jerome) Johnson and Diana Johnson; one brother, Robin Robinson; grandchildren; eleven nieces and seven nephews; two special friends, Annette Doorty and Joan Petterson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020
