LaVonne Priddy Bell Harleyville, SC - LaVonne Marie Priddy Bell, 76, of Harleyville, wife of Holcombe Marion Bell, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 17th, 2019, at Summerville Community Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at Harleyville First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pall bearers will be her grandsons Hunter Watson, Logan Bell, Dawson Bell, and Brian McCall; her nephew Alex Priddy; and her cousin Blanton O'Neal. Visitation will be held at Harleyville United Methodist Church from 1:00 - 2:00. LaVonne was born on June 16, 1943, in Summerville, South Carolina, a daughter of Paul Owen and Lenora Norton Priddy. She was a 1961 graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville High School where she was a member of the girls' basketball team and the cheerleader squad. She was a member of Harleyville First United Methodist Church. LaVonne graduated from Charleston Cosmetology Institute in 1987. LaVonne was an outgoing and active member of her community. She was the owner and operator of LaVonne's, Inc., a bridal shop, ladies' boutique, and hair salon. She was the past president of the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce and active for many years in the St. George Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. She was the producer and director of Miss Dorchester County, Dorchester County's Junior Miss, and Dorchester County's Distinguished Young Women for many years. She was a member of the Harleyville Red Hatters, the No-Name Bridge Club, the HR Girls, and the Dorchester Academy Grands. LaVonne was a lady who suffered several tragedies in her life that enabled her to have a special empathy for others who experienced loss of loved one. She was always quick to offer comfort and support. She was also a celebrator of life and relationships. She loved entertaining and putting together festivities to bring friends and family together. She was the heartbeat of her family and will be missed immensely. She was "a true lady" and will long be remembered for her love of her family and large circle of friends as well as Elvis Presley, shopping, and bling. "Kama" is survived by her husband of 58 years of Harleyville; her daughter, Lynne' (Jeff) Reeves of Elloree; her son, Rodney (Cheryl) Bell of Eutawville; her granddaughters, Danielle (Brian) McCall of North Charleston and Ashleigh Watson of Summerville; her grandsons, Hunter Watson of Summerville, Logan Bell (Morgan Kemmerlin) of Harleyville, and Dawson Bell of Eutawville; her great-grandson, Caleb McCall of North Charleston; her brothers, Ron (Kathy) Priddy of Fairfax, Virginia, and Russell (Liesa) Priddy of Immokalee, Florida; a sister, Becky (Robert) Miller of Jacksonville, Florida; and many loving nieces and nephews. LaVonne was predeceased by a daughter, Bobbie Lorraine Bell, and a brother, Paul Raymond Priddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harleyville United Methodist Church (135 East Main Street, Harleyville, SC 29477), Bethel United Methodist Church (1163 Beidler Forest Rd., Dorchester, SC 29437), or Summerville Community Hospice House (374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 19, 2019

