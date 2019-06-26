Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Barbot McMillan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 2515 Lowcounty Highway Ehrhardt , SC 29081 (803)-267-1971 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Barbot McMillan, Jr. EHRHARDT, SC - Mr. Lawrence Barbot McMillan, Jr., affectionately known by all as "Bobo", age 88, entered into rest Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his home on Howell's Mill Road in Ehrhardt. Born June 28, 1930, in Bamberg, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Lawrence Barbot McMillan, Sr. and the late Kathleen Oswald McMillian. Mr. McMillan served our country faithfully in the South Carolina National Guard as well as in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired after forty faithful years from Cheeha Combahee Plantation in Green Pond, where he was a hunting guide and also worked for a number of years as a manager. He was a lifelong farmer, having dedicated his life to his work and owning McMillan Farms in Ehrhardt, which received the Century Farm Award that is bestowed when property has remained and been a working enterprise within the same family for over one hundred years. Farming, cows, dogs, and horses were his greatest passions in life. He took great pride in training bird dogs, and was known for his keen training abilities, affectionately calling it, Oakgrove Kennels. He was a member of Quail Unlimited and was once named as "Man of the Year" (Mr. Quail) by the association. He was a Master Mason, having been raised in the Ehrhardt Masonic Lodge which eventually joined with Ornan Masonic Lodge No. 38 - Ancient Free Masons in Bamberg. He was a longtime member and icon at the Bamberg - Ehrhardt Saddle Club where he frequently was heard announcing the club's events, competions, and shows. He was a member of Colson Branch Baptist Church and attended faithfully alongside his beloved wife at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He will always be remembered as a true southern gentleman, who loved his family and his community, always willing to give to his fellowman and help in anyway that he could. Surviving are: his wife of sixty-two years, Mrs. Esther Rae Rentz McMillan; two daughters, Linda McMillan Weichbrodt of Beaufort and Bobbie McMillian Ulmer and her husband Richard of Ehrhardt; three grandchildren, Jeremy Lawrence Walling and Paige of Beaufort, David Osborne Walling and his wife Stacie of Holly Hill, Cassie Walling Stivender and her husband Chris of Ehrhardt; and five great-grandchildren, Gracie Walling, Davin Walling, Daley Walling, Andrew Crump, and Dallas Stivender. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Faber Polk, III; and two brothers, Richard O. McMillan and Jarvis McMillan. Flowers will be accepted or for those that desire the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the following: Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, care of Mrs. Evelyn Rentz, 2113 Ehrhardt Road, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081; or to, Colston Branch Baptist Church, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, South Carolina 29003. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, June 29, 2019, from Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 9781 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt. The Reverend David Caughman officiating. Interment will follow in the Historic Smith Cemetery, which is located on the grounds of McMillan Farms on Ehrhardt Road. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, EHRHARDT-BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt; 803.267.1971. Visit our online registry at:



