In Loving Memory Of My Son LAWRENCE B. OLIVER, JR. "LANCE" Who departed this life 35 years ago today September 10, 1984 I do not need a special day, To bring you to my mind. The days I do not think of you, are very hard to find. God knows how much I miss you, Never shall your memory fade, Loving thoughts shall always wander to the place where you were laid. A big corner in my heart, is set aside for you, As long as life and memory last, I will love and always remember you. Please God, forgive a silent tear. A constant wish that he were here, others have lost, yes, I know, but you were mine and I loved you so. If I could only wish one dream that could come true, I would wish with my heart, for yesterday and you. I had no time to tell you what a special son you were, but God in Heaven knows and He will tell you so. NEVER FORGOTTEN Mommy still misses and loves you



In Loving Memory Of My Son LAWRENCE B. OLIVER, JR. "LANCE" Who departed this life 35 years ago today September 10, 1984 I do not need a special day, To bring you to my mind. The days I do not think of you, are very hard to find. God knows how much I miss you, Never shall your memory fade, Loving thoughts shall always wander to the place where you were laid. A big corner in my heart, is set aside for you, As long as life and memory last, I will love and always remember you. Please God, forgive a silent tear. A constant wish that he were here, others have lost, yes, I know, but you were mine and I loved you so. If I could only wish one dream that could come true, I would wish with my heart, for yesterday and you. I had no time to tell you what a special son you were, but God in Heaven knows and He will tell you so. NEVER FORGOTTEN Mommy still misses and loves you Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019

