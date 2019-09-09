In Loving Memory Of My Son LAWRENCE B. OLIVER, JR. "LANCE" Who departed this life 35 years ago today September 10, 1984 I do not need a special day, To bring you to my mind. The days I do not think of you, are very hard to find. God knows how much I miss you, Never shall your memory fade, Loving thoughts shall always wander to the place where you were laid. A big corner in my heart, is set aside for you, As long as life and memory last, I will love and always remember you. Please God, forgive a silent tear. A constant wish that he were here, others have lost, yes, I know, but you were mine and I loved you so. If I could only wish one dream that could come true, I would wish with my heart, for yesterday and you. I had no time to tell you what a special son you were, but God in Heaven knows and He will tell you so. NEVER FORGOTTEN Mommy still misses and loves you
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019