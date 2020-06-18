Lawrence Burgess
Lawrence Burgess SUMMERVILLE - Graveside Service for Mr. Lawrence Burgess 43, of Summerville, SC will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Hillcrest Cemetery Summerville, SC with Minister Gregory Smith officiating. Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5pm until 8p.m. at the funeral home. On line condolences can be made at www. Stevensfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
