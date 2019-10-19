Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Charles "Larry" Schlueter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence "Larry" Charles Schlueter ELLICOTT CITY, MD -Lawrence "Larry" Charles Schlueter, age 89, of Ellicott City, Maryland, died on October 15th at his residence. Mr. Schlueter was the son of Aloysius and Anna (nee Kovarik) Schlueter and was born in Granite City, Illinois on December 10, 1929. He married Nancy Louise Schwager in 1952. Mr. Schlueter grew up and graduated from high school in Edwardsville, Illinois, then served as a submarine electrician in the US Navy. After four years of service he worked as an electrician for Shell Oil Co. in Roxanna, Illinois. He moved to Clinton, Maryland in 1962 to work as a home construction superintendent. He acquired and ran the Branchwood Liquor store in Clinton from 1966 to 1981. Larry and Nancy moved to Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, where he retired and pursued his golf and stained glass art hobbies. He moved to Fulton, Maryland in 2008 and later was a popular resident at Lighthouse Senior Living in Ellicott City. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, and his brothers Aloysius and Glennon, and grandson Max Charles. Surviving are his three sons; Jeffrey D. Schlueter (Linda) of Paw Paw, WV, Joseph J. Schlueter (Wendy) of Noblesville, IN, Jay L. Schlueter (Janet) of Fulton, MD, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services for Mr. Schlueter will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019

