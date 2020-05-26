Lawrence E. Smith
Lawrence E. Smith SUMMERVILLE - Lawrence E. Smith, 80, of Summerville, SC died Monday, May 25, 2020. A private memorial mass will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Saint Theresa Catholic Church on Monday, June 1, 2020, followed by inurnment at Mepkin Abbey. Lawrence is survived by his wife Florence; children Laura Shuler, Lawrence Jr., Lisa Thompson; grandsons Walt Shuler and Matthew Thompson; and sister Rose Brown. Donations may be made to Saint Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC 29485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
