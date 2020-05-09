Lawrence Edwin Tipper, Jr. Summerville - Lawrence E. Tipper, Jr. (Larry) went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 6, 2020. He was 85 years old. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama and made his home in Summerville, SC for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hannah J Tipper, his two children Larry Tipper, III (Gayle), Becky Nisoff (Chris), and 6 grandchildren: Joshua, Deanna, Andres, Jordan, Leighanne (Sean), and Wesley. He served in the Army and attended Clemson University and The Citadel. He worked and retired after 37 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He was a charter member of Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville, SC. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, making furniture, and loved to play games with his family. He was a mathematical genius and created puzzles for everyone to enjoy. The family will have a private graveside service, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Arrangements handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.