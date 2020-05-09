Lawrence Edwin Tipper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Edwin Tipper, Jr. Summerville - Lawrence E. Tipper, Jr. (Larry) went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 6, 2020. He was 85 years old. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama and made his home in Summerville, SC for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hannah J Tipper, his two children Larry Tipper, III (Gayle), Becky Nisoff (Chris), and 6 grandchildren: Joshua, Deanna, Andres, Jordan, Leighanne (Sean), and Wesley. He served in the Army and attended Clemson University and The Citadel. He worked and retired after 37 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He was a charter member of Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville, SC. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, making furniture, and loved to play games with his family. He was a mathematical genius and created puzzles for everyone to enjoy. The family will have a private graveside service, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Arrangements handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
Carolina Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved