Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence G. Picard Sr.. View Sign Service Information Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services 7475 Peppermill Parkway North Charleston , SC 29418 (843)-767-8057 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM King's Grant Clubhouse 222 Fairington Dr, Summerville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence G. Picard, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Lawrence G. Picard, Sr. Summerville - Lawrence G. Picard, Sr., 82, entered into rest on August 17, 2019. A devoted family man, he leaves his wife of 33 years, Wanda Bowman Picard, his brother, John (Nancy Davis) Picard, seven children and three step-children and their families: Yvonne Picard, Lawrence (Melinda) Picard, Jr., Michele (Rob) Zila, Denise (David) Cohen, Annette (Don) Hill, Tim (Johnette) Picard, Nancy (Dave) Halvorsen, Scotty (Vindy) Richter, Louise Richter Fechter, and Sandy (Robert) Richter Arnold. Born September 24, 1936, in Lebanon, PA, the son of Henry and Annie Picard, he spent much of his life in the Charleston, SC area. Mr. Picard graduated from Belmont Abbey in 1958 with a degree in chemistry and, after a short period of time working for private industry, began a 31-year career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard where he rose to become Head of the Nuclear Quality Control Office and Head Nuclear Production Department Manager. During his time at the Shipyard, Mr. Picard received numerous awards including the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award and became a Fellow of the American Society for Quality. Following his retirement from the Shipyard in 1993, Mr. Picard began a second career as a tax preparer and instructor and served in numerous leadership positions in the National Association of Enrolled Agents. In 1997, Mr. Picard began volunteering his time to instructing new small business owners throughout South Carolina on tax preparations as part of the IRS Small Business Tax Workshops. Mr. Picard was a life-long golfer and an avid reader/researcher. He is a published author including a memoir of his father, professional golfer Henry (Pick) Picard, and a quality control manual, Fundamentals of Quality Control. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services will be used with a Celebration of Life service and reception held from 2-5 pm on September 1st at the King's Grant Clubhouse, 222 Fairington Dr, Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mr. Picard's memory to Duke Health Foundation at



Lawrence G. Picard, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Lawrence G. Picard, Sr. Summerville - Lawrence G. Picard, Sr., 82, entered into rest on August 17, 2019. A devoted family man, he leaves his wife of 33 years, Wanda Bowman Picard, his brother, John (Nancy Davis) Picard, seven children and three step-children and their families: Yvonne Picard, Lawrence (Melinda) Picard, Jr., Michele (Rob) Zila, Denise (David) Cohen, Annette (Don) Hill, Tim (Johnette) Picard, Nancy (Dave) Halvorsen, Scotty (Vindy) Richter, Louise Richter Fechter, and Sandy (Robert) Richter Arnold. Born September 24, 1936, in Lebanon, PA, the son of Henry and Annie Picard, he spent much of his life in the Charleston, SC area. Mr. Picard graduated from Belmont Abbey in 1958 with a degree in chemistry and, after a short period of time working for private industry, began a 31-year career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard where he rose to become Head of the Nuclear Quality Control Office and Head Nuclear Production Department Manager. During his time at the Shipyard, Mr. Picard received numerous awards including the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award and became a Fellow of the American Society for Quality. Following his retirement from the Shipyard in 1993, Mr. Picard began a second career as a tax preparer and instructor and served in numerous leadership positions in the National Association of Enrolled Agents. In 1997, Mr. Picard began volunteering his time to instructing new small business owners throughout South Carolina on tax preparations as part of the IRS Small Business Tax Workshops. Mr. Picard was a life-long golfer and an avid reader/researcher. He is a published author including a memoir of his father, professional golfer Henry (Pick) Picard, and a quality control manual, Fundamentals of Quality Control. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services will be used with a Celebration of Life service and reception held from 2-5 pm on September 1st at the King's Grant Clubhouse, 222 Fairington Dr, Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mr. Picard's memory to Duke Health Foundation at https://giving.dukehealth.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close