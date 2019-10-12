|
Lawrence "Larry" Jensen Huger, SC - Lawrence ("Larry") Jensen, 76, of Huger (formerly Sullivan's Island), entered peacefully into eternal rest on October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Jensen (Grisillo); daughters Julie Bartlett (Nathan), Angie Crites (Bennett), Tricia White (Donovan), and Allie Compton (John Murray); and twelve grandchildren, Carter Crites, Charlton Bartlett, Harrison Crites, Lizzie Bartlett, Sophie Compton, Sullivan Crites, Scevrin Bartlett, Anna Compton, Adeline Crites, Brooks White, Declan White, and Easton White. Surviving in addition to his immediate family is also a special niece, Susan Bowers (Joe), and a large extended family. Larry was born in Charleston on February 26, 1943, son of the late Frank Jensen and Elizabeth Jensen. He resided in downtown Charleston on Alexander Street, and he then moved with his family to Sullivan's Island where he enjoyed an idyllic childhood. Larry graduated from Bishop England in 1963 and then attended Clemson University. After one year Larry decided to leave Clemson and follow in the footsteps of his oldest brother Frank by enlisting in the Army. He graduated from the Army's Warrant Officer School at Fort Rucker and was deployed to Vietnam where he was a helicopter pilot. In February 1965 Larry was shot while on a search for four missing American military advisors who were thought to be in an area that had recently been overrun by the Viet Cong. When Larry flew lower to investigate movement on the ground a single bullet pierced the cockpit window shield, struck him in his left hand and left shoulder, and then bounced around the cockpit finally landing in his crew chief's helmet. Because of his heroics that day Larry earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. God had different plans for Larry after his harrowing experience. After his military service, Larry spent life on Sullivan's Island in his childhood home, where he was married to his adoring, caring and loving wife of 49 years, and where he raised a family that included four beautiful and fiercely loyal daughters. Larry had a 30 year distinguished career with the United States Postal Service. Upon retirement from the USPS and moving from Sullivan's Island in 1999, Larry spent his last 20 years on his own personal playground of 12 acres in Huger, he doted on his wife, daughters, and twelve adoring grandchildren, and he enjoyed the company of his family and friends. Larry was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be remembered for his devotion to his country, his family, and his courageous two year battle with cancer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St Benedict's Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466. A celebration of Larry's life with Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be sent to Roper St. Francis Hospice (Inpatient Care), 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 209B, Charleston, SC 29407, in honor of the amazing hospice nurses and staff who showed unspeakable care and compassion to Larry and his family, or to St Benedict's Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home,1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019