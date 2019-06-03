Lawton Howard Westbury, Jr. BOWMAN, SC - Lawton Howard Westbury Jr., 67, husband of Glenda Fairey Westbury and a resident of Bowman, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Westbury are invited to attend the memorial service at Branchville Christian Church (6907 Freedom Road, Branchville, SC). Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Wayne Manning. Mr. Westbury was born February 2, 1952 in Charleston, SC the son of the late Martha Thornhill and late Lawton Howard Westbury Sr. He graduated from St. George High School and attended Clemson University. Mr. Westbury retired from Holcim Cement Company where he served as the Holly Hill plant chemist for more than forty years. He was a member and served as an elder at Branchville Christian Church. For more than twelve years, he was involved in an evangelical mission in Honduras where he built schools and distributed supplies to those in need. He was an avid reader, local historian, and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Mr. Westbury is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Glenda Fairey Westbury; two daughters, Anna Elizabeth Westbury of Columbia, SC, and Virginia Grace Westbury Bowser (John) of Atlanta, GA; his brothers, Russell Finley Westbury (Sally) of Gainesville, TX, and Jeffery Lowell Westbury (Esther) of Lexington, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Branchville Christian Church, P.O. Box 36, Branchville, SC 29432. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019