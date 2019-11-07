|
Lawton William Dangerfield, III Summerville - Lawton William Dangerfield, III, 66, of Summerville, husband of Sarah "Katie" Katherine Dangerfield, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Summerville Community Hospice House. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2 o'clock in the Chapel. Flowers will be accepted or memorial may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123. Lawton was born May 27, 1953 in Summerville, SC, son of the late Lawton and Junelle Dangerfield Jr. He was a graduate of Summerville High School. Survivors, including his wife Katie of 35 years, are; two sons: Robert A. Hawkins, II (Heather) of Canton, GA and Jonathan E. Hawkins (Ava) of Summerville, SC; one grandson: Jonathan E. Hawkins, II; one granddaughter: Abigail L. Hawkins; three brothers: George Dangerfield of Norfolk, VA, Bill Dangerfield of Sumter, SC and David Dangerfield of Summerville, SC. He was predeceased by one sister: Ellen Smith.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019