Layfe D. Farmer Mt. Pleasant - Our son, Layfe, passed away on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Lafye was born on December 2, 1984 in Charleston, SC. He attended schools in Mt. Pleasant, Charleston and California. He returned home from California in 2017 and served as a medical assistant in Mt. Pleasant. Layfe was our pride and joy and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his father and mother, Charles H. Farmer III and Donna Tuten Farmer of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his brother, Chas T. Farmer (Farrah), his niece, Jasimine D. Farmer and his nephew, Charlton Bryce Farmer. A private Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at McAlister-Smith Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairfax, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Layfe`s memory may be sent to a charity of one's choice
