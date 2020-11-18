1/1
Layfe D. Farmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Layfe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Layfe D. Farmer Mt. Pleasant - Our son, Layfe, passed away on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Lafye was born on December 2, 1984 in Charleston, SC. He attended schools in Mt. Pleasant, Charleston and California. He returned home from California in 2017 and served as a medical assistant in Mt. Pleasant. Layfe was our pride and joy and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his father and mother, Charles H. Farmer III and Donna Tuten Farmer of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his brother, Chas T. Farmer (Farrah), his niece, Jasimine D. Farmer and his nephew, Charlton Bryce Farmer. A private Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at McAlister-Smith Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairfax, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Layfe`s memory may be sent to a charity of one's choice.. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved