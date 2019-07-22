L.B. Taylor, Jr. Dorchester, SC - L.B. Taylor, Jr., 75, of Dorchester, husband of Gayle Taylor, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Harleyville with the Reverend Terry Hiers officiating. Burial will follow in the Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joey Dantzler, Everette Dantzler, Kerry Hill, Trey Atkinson, Burns Padgett and Edsel Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be past and present deacons of the church. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. L.B. was born on June 11, 1944, in Harleyville, a son of the late Loundes Birdieth and Annie Mae Thomas Taylor. He was a graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville and served in the Army National Guard. He retired from the Naval Shipyard where he rewound motors on submarines and traveled the world. He was a humble and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Harleyville serving his church as a deacon and many other areas. He was a farmer, owner of his dirt hauling business, enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid "antique" collector. He was predeceased by a brother, David Taylor. Surviving is his wife, Gayle Taylor; sons, Kevin (Laney) Taylor and Stephen Taylor, all of Dorchester; grandchildren, Brody and Landon Taylor; sisters, Marie (Charles) Dantzler, Harleyville, Delores (Bob) Herndon, Dorchester, Loretta Hill, Hanahan. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Harleyville, P.O. Box 297, Harleyville, SC 29448. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019