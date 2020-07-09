Lecius Laverne Moorer Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Ms. Lecius Laverne Moorer are invited to attend her Public Viewing on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Truth and Fellowship Ministry, 3550 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Moorer leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Ashley Moorer Ferguson; grandchildren, Trinity Ferguson, Rodrick Ferguson and Xavier Ferguson; brothers, Nathaniel Moorer, Bishop Karsen Moorer (Pastor Deloris), La'Dream Pringle and Daryl Pringle; nephews, Travis Moorer and Leo Moorer; aunts, uncles, and cousins; the CSU family; and and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her, mother, Wilhelmena Fields-Pringle; father, Joseph Moorer; grandparents, Rufus and Rebecca Fields; and nephew, Nathaniel Moorer. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston