1/1
Lecius Laverne Moorer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lecius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lecius Laverne Moorer Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Ms. Lecius Laverne Moorer are invited to attend her Public Viewing on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Truth and Fellowship Ministry, 3550 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Moorer leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Ashley Moorer Ferguson; grandchildren, Trinity Ferguson, Rodrick Ferguson and Xavier Ferguson; brothers, Nathaniel Moorer, Bishop Karsen Moorer (Pastor Deloris), La'Dream Pringle and Daryl Pringle; nephews, Travis Moorer and Leo Moorer; aunts, uncles, and cousins; the CSU family; and and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her, mother, Wilhelmena Fields-Pringle; father, Joseph Moorer; grandparents, Rufus and Rebecca Fields; and nephew, Nathaniel Moorer. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved