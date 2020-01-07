|
|
Lee Ann Clarke Avon Park, Fl - Lee Ann Clarke, 62, of Avon Park, Florida, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:30 PM until time of the service. Lee Ann was born April 14, 1957 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, daughter of Jeri Townsend Clarke and the late William S. Clarke, Jr. She was devoted to feline rescue and loved all animals. She was a Christian and one of her favorite verses was Philippians 4:13. Throughout her life, Lee Ann loved and always remembered her family with her whole heart. She is survived by her mother, Jeri Clarke of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Carol Clarke Bourque (David) of Isle of Palms, SC; brother, William S. Clarke, III of Sumter, SC; nephew, David Clarke Bourque and niece, Mary Townsend Bourque. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020